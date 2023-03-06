|
06.03.2023 15:00:00
Daiya's Latest Plant-Based Innovations Take Center Stage at Natural Products Expo West 2023
The plant-based cheese favorite is set to serve up serious flavor with its BRAND-NEW chicken
Pizza and Flatbread!
VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya will be showcasing its latest plant-based innovations at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West taking place March 8th - 11th in Anaheim, California. Unveiling its latest plant-based Chick'n innovation, alongside a chef-curated tasting experience of fan-favorite cheesy products, the Daiya experience at booth #1753 is not one to be missed.
As the brand that was the first-to-market with plant-based cheese 15 years ago, the brand's newest products will now offer consumers the first plant-based and allergen friendly chicken pizza and flatbreads in the frozen aisle, with the new Chick'n shreds made from wholesome peas, oats and rice – with no sign of the major allergens often found in other plant-based brands. The savory, juicy, and tender shreds pair with Daiya's melty plant-based cheese on a crispy gluten-free crust, delivering a show-stopping bite that guests at Expo West will have the chance to enjoy before the products launch in-store across North America later this month.
The two new Chick'n products from Daiya include:
- Daiya BBQ Plant-Based Chick'n Thin Crust Pizza – featuring Daiya's signature gluten-free thin crust layered with savory plant-based chick'n, smoky BBQ sauce, fire-roasted tomatoes & red onions, and their melty mozzarella shreds
- Daiya Plant-Based Chick'n, Smoked Bac'n, & Ranch Flatbread - Savor the delicious mix of plant-based chick'n, smoked plant-based bac'n and tangy ranch sauce, layered with melty mozzarella shreds on Daiya's crispy flatbread style gluten-free crust.
Melanie Domer, Chief Marketing Officer at Daiya, said: "It's an exciting moment for us as we unveil our latest innovations at Expo West this year – and even more exciting to be the able to offer consumers the first allergen friendly, plant-based pizza and flatbread featuring chicken shreds. The flavors are incredible! Our R&D team have developed two delicious offerings that have sampled exceedingly well with consumers so far – we can't wait to see what everyone thinks."
Alongside product sampling, Daiya will be hosting a Happy Hour at their booth on Thursday March 9th, and Friday March 10th from 4 – 6pm, while CEO Michael Watt will be a guest speaker at the highly anticipated Pitch Slam final on Wednesday March 8th.
For more information on Daiya's booth at Expo West 2023, or to request a media interview slot please contact: daiya@manifest.group
Menu items available for sampling at the Daiya booth include:
- Bean & Cheese Nachos, featuring Daiya 4 Cheeze Mexican Shreds
- Bruschetta Crostini, featuring Daiya 4 Cheeze Italian Shreds
- Creamy Sundried Tomato Cracker Appy, featuring Daiya Plain Cream Cheeze Style Spread
- Daiya Colada (Yes – a Pina Colada!), featuring Daiya Plain Cream Cheeze Style Spread
- Creamy Cucumber Appy, featuring Daiya Roasted Garlic & Herbs Cream Cheeze Style Spread
- Lettuce Wrapped Plant-Based Sliders, featuring Daiya Cheddar Style Slices
For more information on all Daiya products, please visit www.daiyafoods.com
About Daiya
Daiya Foods is a champion of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products delighting people and planet since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward products like Pizza, Mac & Cheese, and Frozen Cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Deluxe Mac & Cheese and Salad Dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.
Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiyas-latest-plant-based-innovations-take-center-stage-at-natural-products-expo-west-2023-301762560.html
SOURCE Daiya
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Wall Street letztlich kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markierte dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebte einen kaum bewegten Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.