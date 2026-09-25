Daktronics' 2026 Outlook: Capital Allocation Strategy Supports $40 Million Buyback Program

When a professional sports team installs a new scoreboard or a city needs a dynamic traffic sign to guide highway commuters, they typically call Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT). Based in Brookings, South Dakota, the company designs and builds the massive LED display systems that define modern arenas and public infrastructure. Its stock currently trades at $19.05, down 15% over the past year as the company manages through a complex regulatory environment and recent leadership transitions.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Daktronics an overall Superscore of 73 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. This places the company in the Top ~24% of all companies we score. The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

Daktronics earns a high ranking in capital efficiency because it generates substantial profit on a relatively small base of physical tangible assets. This efficiency allows the company to turn each point of revenue growth into outsize returns, which often leads the market to apply a higher valuation multiple to the stock than for less agile, asset-heavy industrial peers.

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