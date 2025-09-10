10.09.2025 14:28:14

Daktronics Swings To Profit In Q1; Stock Up 22%

(RTTNews) - Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) reported Wednesday net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of $16.47 million or $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.95 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 3.1 percent to $218.97.0 million from $226.09 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $196.90 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Daktronics continues to execute its business and digital transformation to drive profitable growth and reduce costs. It also remains agile and ready to implement measures to mitigate future tariff impacts, including protections built into contracts and keeping the Company's supply chain for components flexible.

