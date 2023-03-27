Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Notice of AGM

Notice of AGM 2023

Dublin and London, 27 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the Notice) is available from today on the Companys website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:

The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post.

The AGM will be held at the Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin on 27 April 2023 at 11.30am. Shareholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person or may access the AGM, ask questions and vote via a virtual meeting platform.

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

