|
27.03.2023 17:20:49
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Notice of AGM
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Notice of AGM 2023
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London, 27 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces that the Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the Notice) is available from today on the Companys website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at:
The Notice has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Notice will be posted today to shareholders who have elected to receive it by post.
The AGM will be held at the Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin on 27 April 2023 at 11.30am. Shareholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person or may access the AGM, ask questions and vote via a virtual meeting platform.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|232898
|EQS News ID:
|1593547
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
17:20
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
16:20
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : 2023 Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
23.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Board Update (Investegate)
|
16.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
16.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Director/ PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
09.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Director / PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)