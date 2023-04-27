27.04.2023 17:38:09

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

27-Apr-2023 / 16:38 GMT/BST

 

 

AGM RESULTS

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London | 27 April 2023:  Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

 

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 27 March 2023 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .

 

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Companys website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

 

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

160,443,906

100%

557

0%

160,444,463

586,562

161,031,025

 

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

158,726,162

98.57%

2,304,863

1.43%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Companys Remuneration Policy

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

159,372,439

98.97%

1.658,586

1.03%

161,031,025

0

 161,031,025

 

 

Resolution 4 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

146,304,858

90.86%

14,726,167

9.14%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 4 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

158,425,046

98.38%

2,605,979

1.62%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 4 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

147,508,218

91.60%

13,522,807

8.40%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 4 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

157,406,305

97.75%

3,624,720

2.25%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

 

Resolution 4 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

159,106,467

98.80%

1,924,558

1.20%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

 

Resolution 4 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

156,972,160

97.48%

4,058,865

2.52%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution 4 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

158,362,308

98.34%

2,668,717

1.66%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

161,030,468

100%

557

0%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 6:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

152,894,005

94.95%

   8,137,020

5.05%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 7:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

158,698,066

98.55%

2,332,959

1.45%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 8:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

149,775,779

93.01%

11,255,246

6.99%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 9:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Companys shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

159,286,507

99.14%

   1,381,383

0.86%

160,667,890

363,135

161,031,025

 

 

 

 

Resolution 10:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

159,656,317

99.15%

1,374,708

0.85%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

Resolution 11:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days notice

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

158,094,251

98.18%

   2,936,774

1.82%

161,031,025

0

161,031,025

 

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Dermot Crowley, CEO

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

Carol Phelan, CFO

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

Joint Company Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 20 3753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

 

 

           

 


