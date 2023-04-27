Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

AGM RESULTS

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 27 April 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 27 March 2023 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Companys website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at;

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 160,443,906 100% 557 0% 160,444,463 586,562 161,031,025

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 158,726,162 98.57% 2,304,863 1.43% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 3:

To receive and consider the Companys Remuneration Policy

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 159,372,439 98.97% 1.658,586 1.03% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld 146,304,858 90.86% 14,726,167 9.14% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 158,425,046 98.38% 2,605,979 1.62% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 147,508,218 91.60% 13,522,807 8.40% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 157,406,305 97.75% 3,624,720 2.25% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 159,106,467 98.80% 1,924,558 1.20% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 156,972,160 97.48% 4,058,865 2.52% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 4 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 158,362,308 98.34% 2,668,717 1.66% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 161,030,468 100% 557 0% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 6:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 152,894,005 94.95% 8,137,020 5.05% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 7:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 158,698,066 98.55% 2,332,959 1.45% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 8:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 149,775,779 93.01% 11,255,246 6.99% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 9:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Companys shares

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 159,286,507 99.14% 1,381,383 0.86% 160,667,890 363,135 161,031,025

Resolution 10:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 159,656,317 99.15% 1,374,708 0.85% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

Resolution 11:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days notice

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 158,094,251 98.18% 2,936,774 1.82% 161,031,025 0 161,031,025

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

