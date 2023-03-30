|
30.03.2023 08:22:57
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Application
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin, 30 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that a block listing application has been made, in aggregate, for 540,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each in Dalata, pursuant to Dalata Hotel Group plc 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.
The shares are to be admitted to (i) listing on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) trading on Euronext Dublin's Main Securities Market and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.
Admission is expected to become effective at 8am on 31 March 2023.
When issued all of the above shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|IOE
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|233579
|EQS News ID:
|1596407
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
