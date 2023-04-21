Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 17:24:52

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Committee Changes

21-Apr-2023 / 16:24 GMT/BST

Dalata Announces Board Committee Changes

ISE: DHG              LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London, 21 April 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group or the Company), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce a number of changes to committee structures which will take effect following Margaret Sweeneys retirement from the board on 27 April 2023.

Elizabeth McMeikan will succeed Margaret as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Gervaise Slowey will succeed Elizabeth as Chair of the ESG Committee and will join the Audit and Risk Committee on a pro tem basis. Cathríona Hallahan will join the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee is engaged in the process of recruiting an additional non-executive director.

Board Committees with effect from 27 April 2023:

 

Audit and Risk

Remuneration

Nomination

ESG

Chair

Cathríona Hallahan

Elizabeth McMeikan

John Hennessy

Gervaise Slowey

Members

Elizabeth McMeikan

Gervaise Slowey (pro tem)

John Hennessy

Gervaise Slowey

Elizabeth McMeikan

Cathríona Hallahan

Cathríona Hallahan

Shane Casserly

Senior Independent Director: Elizabeth McMeikan

Non-executive director with responsibility for workforce engagement: Gervaise Slowey

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Dermot Crowley, CEO

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

Carol Phelan, CFO

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance

 

Joint Company Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 20 3753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 


