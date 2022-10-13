NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update

13-Oct-2022 / 16:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Directorate Change

 

Margaret Sweeney to step down as Non-Executive Director

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

 

Dublin and London |13 October 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that Margaret Sweeney, Non-Executive Director, has informed the board that she intends to retire as a director of the company in 2023.

Now in her ninth year as a non-executive director of the company, her decision is pursuant to Principle G, and Provision 11 of the UK Corporate Governance Code concerned with non-executive director independence.

In accordance with Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.65, the company will publish the effective date of retirement as soon as it has been decided.

John Hennessy, Group Chair, commented:

Margaret Sweeney has been a member of the board since the Company's IPO in 2014.  She has served since then as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and has also been a member of the Audit and Risk, and Nomination Committees. She has been the Senior Independent Director since December 2020. Margarets contribution to Dalata has been immense and I wish to express my gratitude for all of the hard work and support she has given to the Group and the board in each of her roles.  I wish her well for the future."

ENDS

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc 

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

Dermot Crowley, CEO

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Seán McKeon, Company Secretary

 

Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

dalata@fticonsulting.com

Melanie Farrell

Tel +353 86 401 5250

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 49 three and four-star hotels with 10,650 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,400 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 194470
EQS News ID: 1463495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse





Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2,89 6,46% Dalata Hotel Group PLC

