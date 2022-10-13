Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update

Directorate Change

Margaret Sweeney to step down as Non-Executive Director

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London |13 October 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that Margaret Sweeney, Non-Executive Director, has informed the board that she intends to retire as a director of the company in 2023.

Now in her ninth year as a non-executive director of the company, her decision is pursuant to Principle G, and Provision 11 of the UK Corporate Governance Code concerned with non-executive director independence.

In accordance with Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.65, the company will publish the effective date of retirement as soon as it has been decided.

John Hennessy, Group Chair, commented:

Margaret Sweeney has been a member of the board since the Company's IPO in 2014. She has served since then as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and has also been a member of the Audit and Risk, and Nomination Committees. She has been the Senior Independent Director since December 2020. Margarets contribution to Dalata has been immense and I wish to express my gratitude for all of the hard work and support she has given to the Group and the board in each of her roles. I wish her well for the future."

