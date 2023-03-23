Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Board Update



23-March-2023 / 11:16 GMT/BST



Retirement of Non-Executive Director ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London, 23 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces today that further to the announcement on 13 October 2022, Margaret Sweeney, Non-Executive Director, will retire from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

