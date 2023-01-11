11.01.2023 08:00:22

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
11 January 2023

 

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67(2), Dalata Hotel Group plc notifies that Elizabeth McMeikan, a non-executive director of the Company, will join Nicholas PLC as a non-executive director on 1st February 2023, before becoming Non-Executive Chair on the 26th April 2023.

 

 

 

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com


