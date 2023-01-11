|
11.01.2023 08:00:22
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director Declaration
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Director Declaration
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
11 January 2023
Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67(2), Dalata Hotel Group plc notifies that Elizabeth McMeikan, a non-executive director of the Company, will join Nicholas PLC as a non-executive director on 1st February 2023, before becoming Non-Executive Chair on the 26th April 2023.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|214757
|EQS News ID:
|1532081
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
