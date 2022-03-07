Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



07-March-2022 / 15:24 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 108,188 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As above e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-02 Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 108,188 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-02 Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Seán McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 45,612 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-02 Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 218,848 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price As above e) Date of the transaction 2022-03-02 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 586,381 ordinary shares of 0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc, representing 0.263% of the company's issued share capital.

