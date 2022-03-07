07.03.2022 16:24:11

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Casserly

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Corporate Development Director

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. nil

108,188

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

As above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2022-03-02

 

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Carol Phelan

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. nil

108,188

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2022-03-02
  1.  

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Seán McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary & Head of Risk and Compliance

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. nil

45,612

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As Above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2022-03-02
  1.  

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 Chief Executive

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.044, being volume weighted average price on 1 March 2022, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. nil

218,848

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

As above

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2022-03-02

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 586,381 ordinary shares of 0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc, representing 0.263% of the company's issued share capital.

 

 
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Analysen

