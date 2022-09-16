Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 13:48:11

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16-Sep-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Purchase of shares.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 3.235

10,000

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

10,000

32,350

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2022-09-16. 09.18am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

Following the transactions disclosed here Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 596,381 ordinary shares of 0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc, representing 0.268% of the companys issued share capital

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 188745
EQS News ID: 1444559

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

