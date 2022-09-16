|
16.09.2022 13:48:11
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|188745
|EQS News ID:
|1444559
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
16.09.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
16.09.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
01.09.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : 2022 Half Year Report (Investegate)
|
11.08.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Notice of Half Year Results (Investegate)
|
11.08.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)