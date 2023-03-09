09.03.2023 17:11:40

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
09-March-2023 / 16:11 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Gervaise Slowey

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

  1. Purchase of shares.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.3150

10000

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

10000

43,150.00

e)

Date of the transaction
  1. 2023-03-09. 11:53 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 


ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
