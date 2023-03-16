16.03.2023 13:34:45

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
16-March-2023 / 12:34 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Dermot Crowley
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 220,769
 
   
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
As Above
 
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13.
 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Shane Casserly
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Corporate Development Director
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 116,809
 
   
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
As Above
 
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13.
 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Carol Phelan
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 116,809
 
   
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
As Above
 
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13.
 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  

 



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Des McCann
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer
 
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc
 
b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		 Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
 
b) Nature of the transaction  
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) Volume(s)
nil 70,085
 
   
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
As Above
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13.
 
f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland
 
g) Additional Information  



 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Sean McKeon

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

44,808

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-13.

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 230496
EQS News ID: 1584593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

