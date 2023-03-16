|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding
16-March-2023 / 12:34 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dermot Crowley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Dalata Hotel Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|220,769
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
As Above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-13.
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Shane Casserly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Corporate Development Director
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Dalata Hotel Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|116,809
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
As Above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-13.
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carol Phelan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Dalata Hotel Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|116,809
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
As Above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-13.
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Des McCann
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Dalata Hotel Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|70,085
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
As Above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-03-13.
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sean McKeon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of 0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is 4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
nil
|
44,808
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-03-13.
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
