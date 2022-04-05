05.04.2022 15:47:55

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

05-Apr-2022 / 14:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 
  1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of Proxy voting shares

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

CITIBANK NOMINEES (IRELAND) DAC 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31/03/2022

 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 04/04/2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 6% and 7%

 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.616%

0.000%

7.616%

222,865,363

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.958%

0.000%

5.958%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BJMZDW83

0

16,973,337

0.000%

7.616%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

16,973,337

7.616%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

TAM UK International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited

%

%

%

Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sarl

%

%

%

Threadneedle Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TAM UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TC Financing Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited

3.982%

%

3.982%

 

 

 

 

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

%

%

%

BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited

%

%

%

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc

%

%

%

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

%

%

%

BMO AM Group (Management) Limited

%

%

%

BMO AM Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BMO Asset Management Limited

3.634%

%

3.634%

 

11. In case of proxy voting:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will cease to hold 2.46% and 5,485,049 voting rights as of 28/04/2022

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings  GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 04th April 2022.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 153833
EQS News ID: 1320963

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320963&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dalata Hotel Group PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC 3,72 0,68% Dalata Hotel Group PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen