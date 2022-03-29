Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM

Notice of AGM

Dublin, 29 March 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces that it has issued its annual report for 2021 together with the notice of annual general meeting (the AGM Notice) to be held on 28 April 2022.

The annual report and meeting documents are available to download on its website:

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/annual-report https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centre#agm.

Filings

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM):

The AGM Notice

Proxy form

The documents will be available for inspection at: Company Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings, Foster Place, Dublin 2. Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200

Paper copies of the Notice, form of proxy and annual report for 2021 have been posted today to those shareholders who have requested same.

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The AGM will be held at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2 on 28 April 2022 at 11.30am. Shareholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person or may access the AGM, ask questions and vote via a virtual meeting platform.

Any relevant updates regarding the AGM, including any changes to the arrangements outlined in the Notice will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/shareholder-centre#agm.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

