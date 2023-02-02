02.02.2023 15:26:55

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Full Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
02-Feb-2023 / 14:26 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Announcement Date for 2022 Full-Year Results

 

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

 

Dublin and London | 2 February 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release 2022 Full Year Results on Tuesday 28th February 2023 at 7 am (GMT).

The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 GMT on this date.

Please allow sufficient time for registration.

The Groups Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 28th February 2023 https://dalatahotelgroup.com

 

ENDs

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group is a vertically integrated hotel owner operating two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of 1,125 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com


