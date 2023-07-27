|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results
Dublin and London | 27 July 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release its 2023 Half Year Results on Tuesday 29th August 2023 at 07.00 am (BST).
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (BST) on this date.
The Groups Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th August 2023 https://dalatahotelgroup.com
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|260597
|EQS News ID:
|1689859
