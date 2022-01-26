Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Year-end Results

Notice of Year-End Results

Dublin, 26 January 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces that it intends to issue its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, on Tuesday 1 March 2022 at 07:00 GMT.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at

08:30 GMT on this date. Dial in details for this call are outlined below and the webcast will be available on the Dalata website on 1 March 2022.

Ireland: +353 1 431 1252 UK: +44 333 3000 804 USA: +1 631 913 1422 Other Locations: +353 1 431 1252 Passcode: 84656497#

The Group's Full Year Results Press Release and Presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 1 March 2022. www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,166 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will

bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 39.6 million and a loss after tax of 30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

