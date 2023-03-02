|
02.03.2023 11:00:06
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of 2022 Annual Financial Report
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Annual Financial Report
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London, 2 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed online at:
https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/2023-03/annual-report/Dalata_2022_AR.html
The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
|
