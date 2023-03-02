+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 11:00:06

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of 2022 Annual Financial Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Publication of 2022 Annual Financial Report

02-March-2023 / 10:00 GMT/BST

 

 

Annual Financial Report

 

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

 

Dublin and London, 2 March 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc (Dalata or the Group), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed online at:

 

https://dalatahotelgroup.com/sites/dalata-hotel/files/2023-03/annual-report/Dalata_2022_AR.html

 

 

The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

 

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

 

 https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them.

 

ENDs

 

 

Contacts

 

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

T: +353 1 206 9400

E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Irelands two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 558.3 million and a profit after tax of 96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 227001
EQS News ID: 1573121

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573121&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

