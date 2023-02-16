Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Purchase of new London Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group announces purchase of new London hotel for £44.3 million

The Groups first Maldron Hotel in London

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 16 February 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 192-bedroom hotel at 240 Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, North London to its hotel portfolio. Under the transaction, Dalata has acquired the entire issued share capital of Tide Developments (4) Limited (TD4) for a total consideration of £44.3 million (49.7 million) from Furadino Holdings Limited. TD4 has a gross asset value of £45.1 million and owns the freehold interest of the hotel property. The total consideration will be financed from Dalatas existing cash and banking facilities.

The newly finished hotel, which has never traded, consists of 192 bedrooms, ground floor lobby and a restaurant and bar. Prior to opening in summer 2023, Dalata will invest in excess of

£2 million to enhance the property and launch under the Maldron brand. The hotel, with an expectation of stabilised annual earnings of £4 million, will be Dalatas first Maldron hotel in London, its 18th hotel in the UK and will create over 50 jobs locally. Conveniently located within walking distance of the Emirates Stadium, the hotel is adjacent to Finsbury Park Station, with extensive National Rail, London Underground and bus services offering direct links to Kings Cross St Pancras and the centre of London.

The property was constructed using the Vision Modular System, which can result in as much as a 40 per cent saving in the embodied carbon emissions when compared with traditional methods of construction. The sustainably designed hotel is BER A rated, includes photovoltaic panels, and is expected to achieve BREEAM Excellent accreditation.

Dermot Crowley, CEO, Dalata commented on the announcement:

London is a key strategic growth market for Dalata. We are very excited to be opening our first Maldron hotel in the city in advance of our Maldron in Shoreditch which is currently under construction. This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity to operate a new, sustainably built, hotel in a vibrant and developing area as we continue our ambitious UK expansion plan. The strength of our balance sheet has been a crucial element in enabling us to make this investment as we continue to create value for all of our stakeholders.

Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director, Dalata added:

Acquiring a new hotel asset in London, in challenging funding markets, that will be operational in the summer of 2023, is a fantastic achievement by the Group. This transaction highlights our appetite for growth as well as the flexibility of our business model, which enables us to grow through acquisition, development and leasing. We are excited by the excellent sustainability credentials of the property as we continue to make progress on our ambitious targets.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007, listed as a plc in March 2014 and is now Irelands largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group operates two primary hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels. The Groups portfolio comprises 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The Group has ambitious expansion plans for the UK and continental Europe with a committed pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. For the first six months of 2022, Dalata reported revenue of 220.2 million and a profit after tax of 46.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director Carol Phelan, CFO Graham White, Head of Investor Relations

