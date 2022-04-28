|
28.04.2022 18:59:14
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
AGM RESULTS
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
Dublin and London | 28 April 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2022 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .
A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: -
Companies Announcements Office,
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
And
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.
Resolution 1:
To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors.
Resolution 2:
To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Resolution 3 (a):
To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director
Resolution 3 (b):
To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director
Resolution 3 (c):
To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director.
Resolution 3 (d):
To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.
Resolution 3 (e):
To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.
Resolution 3 (f):
To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.
Resolution 3 (g):
To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.
Resolution 3 (h):
To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.
Resolution 4:
To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
Resolution 5:
To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
Resolution 6:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 7:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances
Resolution 8:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares
Resolution 9:
Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares
Resolution 10:
Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days)
The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
ENDS
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,663 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
Contacts
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|158427
|EQS News ID:
|1339049
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
