Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM

AGM RESULTS

 

ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL

 

Dublin and London | 28 April 2022:  Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

 

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2022 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .

 

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: -

 

Companies Announcements Office,

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

 

And

 

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

 

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,716,626

100%

0

0

169,716,626

124,892

169,841,518

 

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,731,408

100%

260,110

0%

169,991,518

0

169,991,518

 

 

Resolution 3 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

162,033,268

95%

7,792,213

5%

169,825,481

16,037

 169,841,518

 

Resolution 3 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

166,427,895

98%

3,403,113

2%

169,831,008

10,510

169,841,518

 

Resolution 3 (c):

To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,175,895

100%

649,586

0%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

Resolution 3 (d):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

168,766,184

99%

1,059,297

1%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

Resolution 3 (e):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,539,625

100%

285,856

0%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

 

Resolution 3 (f):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,539,625

100%

285,856

0%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution 3 (g):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

166,421,850

98%

3,403,631

2%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

Resolution 3 (h):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

166,344,682

98%

3,480,799

2%

169,825,481

16,037

169,841,518

 

Resolution 4:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,841,518

100%

0

0%

169,841,518

0

169,841,518

 

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

165,143,537

97%

4,697,981

3%

169,841,518

0

169,841,518

 

Resolution 6:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

168,473,340

99%

1,362,651

1%

169,835,991

5,527

169,841,518

 

 

Resolution 7:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

167,673,445

99%

2,162,546

1%

169,835,991

5,527

169,841,518

 

 

 

 

Resolution 8:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

168,858,234

100%

813,998

0%

169,672,232

169,286

169,841,518

 

Resolution 9:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

169,841,518

100%

0

0%

169,841,518

0

169,841,518

 

Resolution 10:

Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days)

Votes For

Votes Against

Total       

Votes

Votes

Withheld

Total including withheld

No.

%

No.

%

 

 

Votes

167,389,565

99%

2,451,953

1%

169,841,518

0

169,841,518

 

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,663 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Dermot Crowley, CEO

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

Carol Phelan, CFO

Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

Joint Company Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 20 3753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

 

 

           
