Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Results of AGM

AGM RESULTS

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 28 April 2022: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2022 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com .

A recording of today's Annual General Meeting is also available on the Companys's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com

In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: -

Companies Announcements Office,

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

And

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below.

Resolution 1:

To receive and consider the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,716,626 100% 0 0 169,716,626 124,892 169,841,518

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,731,408 100% 260,110 0% 169,991,518 0 169,991,518

Resolution 3 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 162,033,268 95% 7,792,213 5% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld 166,427,895 98% 3,403,113 2% 169,831,008 10,510 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (c):

To re-appoint Margaret Sweeney as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,175,895 100% 649,586 0% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (d):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 168,766,184 99% 1,059,297 1% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (e):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,539,625 100% 285,856 0% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (f):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,539,625 100% 285,856 0% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (g):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 166,421,850 98% 3,403,631 2% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 3 (h):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 166,344,682 98% 3,480,799 2% 169,825,481 16,037 169,841,518

Resolution 4:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,841,518 100% 0 0% 169,841,518 0 169,841,518

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 165,143,537 97% 4,697,981 3% 169,841,518 0 169,841,518

Resolution 6:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights.

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 168,473,340 99% 1,362,651 1% 169,835,991 5,527 169,841,518

Resolution 7:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 167,673,445 99% 2,162,546 1% 169,835,991 5,527 169,841,518

Resolution 8:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 168,858,234 100% 813,998 0% 169,672,232 169,286 169,841,518

Resolution 9:

Special resolution to authorise the Directors to re-allot treasury shares

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 169,841,518 100% 0 0% 169,841,518 0 169,841,518

Resolution 10:

Special resolution to allow the Director's to call a general meeting using the shorter notice period (14 clear days)

Votes For Votes Against Total Votes Votes Withheld Total including withheld No. % No. % Votes 167,389,565 99% 2,451,953 1% 169,841,518 0 169,841,518

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 49 predominately four-star hotels with 10,663 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts