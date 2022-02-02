|
02.02.2022 15:20:05
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Total Voting Rights
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,888 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 10 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,300 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to 12,200. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 39.6 million and a loss after tax of 30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|Sequence No.:
|140540
|EQS News ID:
|1275943
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
