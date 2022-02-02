Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights



02-Feb-2022 / 14:20 GMT/BST

Total Voting Rights ISE: DHG LSE: DAL



In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:



As of 1 February 2022, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 222,865,363 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 222,865,363.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,888 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 10 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,300 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to 12,200. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 39.6 million and a loss after tax of 30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).



For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

