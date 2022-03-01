|
01.03.2022 16:43:39
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Total Voting Rights
|
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Total Voting Rights
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:
As of 1 March 2022, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 222,865,363 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 222,865,363.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.
ENDs
Contacts
About Dalata
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 47 three and four-star hotels with 10,201 rooms and a pipeline of over 2,000 rooms. The Group currently has 29 owned hotels, 15 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operate Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of 192.0 million and a loss after tax of 6.3 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|DAL,DHG
|LEI Code:
|635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|146161
|EQS News ID:
|1291637
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
