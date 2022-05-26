d'Alba Ranked No.1 in Amazon Face Mist Category: White Truffle First Spray Serum

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- d'Alba's best-selling product, the white truffle first spray serum, has marked a new milestone and achieved No.1 in the 'Face Mist' category on Amazon (21 May, 2022). It is not a surprise that the white truffle first spray serum has earned such an accomplishment for it had reached Top 100 in December 2021, No.5 in March 2022 and No.3 in April 2022. This unique white truffle infused all-in-one spray has shown massive growth but has been getting constant love and support with a total 4.5/5 rating on Amazon. It is being reviewed as a convenient must-have multifunctional skincare product.

d'Alba strives to satisfy the consumers and has been renewing their products consistently over the years. d'Alba is one step closer to becoming an all-vegan brand. This time, it is the white truffle first spray serum's turn for renewal. The white truffle first spray serum has been certified 100% vegan by V-Label, an Italian Vegetarian Union that is now an internationally recognized and registered symbol for labelling vegan products. The vegan white truffle first spray serum also has white truffle, from Piedmont Alba in Italy, infused and completed the hypoallergenic tests just like all other d'Alba products.

The vegan white truffle first spray serum still holds the same unique characteristics with the double layers of avocado oil and white truffle infused essence, together maintaining the hydrated feeling, and giving antioxidant and elastic care. It is an all-in-one moisturizing and hydrating spray product that is shaken and lightly sprayed for deep nourishment. The vegan white truffle first spray serum is ethanol free and having been certified for NO animal testing, NO animal derived ingredients, and NO GMO ingredients, you can experience the light weight but deep skin care and continue healthy vegan consumption. Unfortunately, the exact launch is not announced.

Meanwhile, check out d'Alba's recent YouTube collaboration with Painted by Spencer, a professional makeup artist and trend setter on different social media platforms. Spencer has incorporated the original white truffle first spray serum into his makeup routine creating a masterclass for glass skin makeup. He uses the multifunctional spray before makeup for skin preparation and after as a setting spray to let the powder melt into the skin, to achieve a glowing and beautiful glass-like skin.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalba-ranked-no1-in-amazon-face-mist-category-white-truffle-first-spray-serum-301555722.html

SOURCE d'Alba