Dallas/Fort Worth To Demand Better For Patients, Survival At PurpleStride, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands will walk to end pancreatic cancer, the world's toughest cancer, at PurpleStride DFW on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Klyde Warren Park. The community event presented by Bell Nunnally is hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) DFW Affiliate.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. with a five-year survival rate of just 9 percent. In order to save lives and double pancreatic cancer survival, PanCAN urges the DFW community to join PurpleStride. Funds raised through the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor®, Precision PromiseSM, Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry.

Katy Palasek, chair of the PanCAN DFW Affiliate, lost both her mother and grandmother to pancreatic cancer. Her grandmother passed after a three-month battle and her mother died only 22 days after diagnosis. She has made it her personal mission to change the dire statistics.

"It takes a lot of work to put on PurpleStride, but it's an event I look forward to every year," Palasek said. "It's a time for the community to come together to celebrate pancreatic cancer survivors and honor the memories of those we've lost. As a local affiliate, and a national organization, PurpleStride isn't everything we do, but everything we do is because of PurpleStride. By raising funds through this event, attendees will help PanCAN continue to give patients and families more moments like this together."

PurpleStride DFW will be hosted by CBS11's award-winning investigative journalist, Ginger Allen. The event is supported by national presenting sponsor Celgene, presenting sponsor Bell Nunnally, national gold sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, gold sponsors Ed Haggar Family Foundation, UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center and Methodist Digestive Institute, gold media sponsors CBS11/TXA21 and iHeart Media Dallas, national silver sponsor TriSalus Life Sciences, regional silver sponsor Immunovia, silver sponsors Smurfit Kappa and the Maa Himani Family, bronze sponsors American Honda Finance Corporation and North Dallas Bank and Trust Company.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve patient outcomes today and to double pancreatic cancer survival.

