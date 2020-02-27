Dallas Nurse Launches the K'dara CBD Line of Pharmaceutical-Grade, Organic CBD Products

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K'dara CBD, a new health and wellness brand founded by a cardiovascular ICU nurse, is thrilled to announce the launch of its pharmaceutical-grade CBD products today. Formulated, tested and approved by an experienced team and pharmacist, K'dara CBD is committed to providing quality products that promote strength, health and wellbeing.

K'dara CBD offers an extensive variety of high-quality, organic CBD products ranging from oils, edibles, and topicals to pet treats and bath bombs to empower consumers to find the perfect product for their specific needs. All products are formulated with premium ingredients and offer multiple CBD dosages and absorption methods based on personal preference and individual health goals.

Katrina Thompkins, a Dallas-based cardiovascular ICU nurse and founder of K'dara CBD, has seen firsthand the need for a more holistic, natural approach to health. Inspired by her grandmother's legacy of always lending a hand in her community, Katrina partnered with a certified pharmacist to formulate her own line of organic CBD products to help others live their healthiest lives.

"Throughout my life, I have felt the passion to help and serve others through my career as a nurse," said Thompkins. "I believe that CBD can be a powerful ally on the journey to health and wellness, and I'm thrilled to introduce K'dara CBD to empower and inspire consumers to invest in their health."

All K'dara CBD products are available for purchase online at www.kdaracbd.com.

