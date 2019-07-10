Dalrada Financial Corp. Launches New Website

HENDERSON, Nev., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) recently announced the launch of a new website that will focus on the company's evolving business model designed to increase exposure in multiple marketplaces.

Positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure, the featured subsidiaries on the new website include Dalrada Precision and Dalrada Health.

Dalrada Precision has a long history of providing design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions to world-renowned OEMs. The subsidiary helps realize ideas from concept and delivery to after sales service, offering unique and specific solutions serving several global markets.

Solving health problems on an international level, Dalrada Health is a subsidiary that develops innovative products and services designed to address the unmet needs of consumers. Through its global operations, the company is able to reach underserved markets with strong business relationships and efficient supply chain development.

Dalrada Health also specializes in the development of direct-to-consumer healthcare products with a strong focus on natural and alternative therapies. The company partners with manufacturers that follow strict quality assurance standards, creating products that are made from the highest quality ingredients.

"We're thrilled to launch the new Dalrada.com. Being able to provide our investors with up-to-date DFCO news and information through an attractive and high-functioning website is important to us," said Brian Bonar, CEO and Chairman of Dalrada Financial. "We believe this enhanced online presence will help us expand the reach of our subsidiaries and create new partnerships as well," he added.

The new website is part of Dalrada Financial's larger plans to build upon an improved business foundation and impressive infrastructure that will prime the company for explosive growth in 2019 and 2020.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalrada-financial-corp-launches-new-website-300882843.html

SOURCE Dalrada Financial Corp.