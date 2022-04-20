|
20.04.2022 17:48:00
DAMASCUS BAKERY RECALLS ONE LOT OF BANTAM BAGELS EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE
CLIFTON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cartons of Bantam Bagels Everybody's Favorite Veggie Cream Cheese due to an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an egg allergy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the items in this product lot.
All product affected have a best by date of June 10, 2023, which has been printed on the left side of the carton. The recalled product was distributed to Publix stores in Florida and Georgia via distributors.
To date, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported. No other Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC or Bantam Bagels products are affected.
Consumers who have purchased the above product(s) are asked to:
- Dispose of the product immediately
- Contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/damascus-bakery-recalls-one-lot-of-bantam-bagels-everybodys-favorite-veggie-cream-cheese-301529322.html
SOURCE Bantam Bagels LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: ATX legt bis zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.