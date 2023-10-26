D'AMELIO FOODS INTRODUCES 'BE HAPPY SNACKS' POPCORN

The Innovative Snacking Platform Brings Fun, Family-Centric Flavors to the Masses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amelio Foods, the D'Amelio family's first food venture created under their cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands , announced today the launch of an innovative snacking experience with Be Happy Snacks Popcorn. In collaboration with Trusted Influence and with the financial support of the Fifth Growth Fund, the product will hit shelves exclusively in Walmart locations nationwide and be available on Walmart.com this week.

"With Be Happy Snacks, which was inspired by Dixie's hit song, we are aiming to spark joy and satisfy cravings with fun, unexpected snacks that bring people together," says Marc D'Amelio, Co-Founder & CEO of D'Amelio Brands. "By collaborating with Walmart, we are able to offer our products to a community of food lovers who celebrate trying new flavors and products nationwide."

Made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors, the Be Happy Snacks popcorn lineup is gluten free and boasts a curated selection of four distinct and innovative flavors: Cotton Candy, Maple Bacon, Parmesan Garlic, and Nice Spice. Each flavor, influenced by the D'Amelio family, promises a unique taste experience.

Trusted Influence was pivotal in cementing the partnership between Be Happy Snacks and Walmart. Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of Trusted Influence, commented on the collaboration: "It is amazing to experience first-hand the speed in which the Creator Economy is taking form and impacting consumption. We are excited to be working with The D'Amelio Family and in collaboration with major national retailers such as Walmart to avail these products nationally in an authentic way."

Be Happy Snacks retails for $3.98.

ABOUT D'AMELIO BRANDS

D'Amelio Brands was formulated in 2022 – using the family's unparalleled marketing and business knowledge combined with their unique understanding and connection to fans around the globe. The company's goal is to create authentic and accessible products across a variety of industries, from fashion, beauty to CPG and lifestyle, and bring it under one roof, allowing each member of the family to fully immerse themselves in all areas of product development. D'Amelio Brands find ideas, concepts, and products that they are passionate about and incubate them – creating things with their family intellectual property that they own with their investors one hundred percent.

ABOUT TRUSTED INFLUENCE

Trusted Influence is reshaping brand, creator, and retailer connections in today's evolving marketplace. Its full-service consumer products platform empowers creators and brands, bridging the gap between retail and the creator economy. For more details, visit www.trustedinfluenceinc.com .

ABOUT FIFTH GROWTH FUND

Fifth Growth Fund ("FGF") is a $100M growth stage vehicle that invests in the next generation of innovative Media, Entertainment, and Consumer Technology companies. Led by veteran media executive Ed Wilson, FGF is powered by a team of experienced investors, founders, and large-scale operators who leverage their diverse operating experience, industry knowledge and large network to foster and accelerate growth for early-stage companies. Visit www.fgf.co for more information.

