|
01.08.2023 11:40:00
Dan Ives Calls Palantir the "Messi of AI" -- Here's Why He's Extremely Bullish on the Stock
A big driver of the stock market's recovery this year is excitement over recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which captivated Wall Street and Main Street alike. The debut of ChatGPT and other next-generation chatbots highlighted how quickly AI is evolving and helped demonstrate the massive potential use cases.Generative AI can be used to create original content, summarize books and scientific papers, conduct internet searches, answer questions, and even write code -- and researchers are still discovering new potential applications. This is expected to result in a wave of productivity increases, and the potential is vast. Two of the more conservative forecasts come from investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, which expect these productivity gains to add $6 trillion and $7 trillion annually to the economy, respectively, by the end of the decade. Veteran Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he thinks Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is one of the undiscovered gems in this AI gold rush, calling the company the "Messi of AI." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Palantirmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen uneins -- ATX beendet ersten Handelstag im August auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Dienstagshandel letztendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Verluste. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls Zähler. An den US-Börsen ist am Dienstag kein gemeinsamer Konsens zu finden. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am ersten August-Handelstag uneinheitlich.