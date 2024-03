Dan Ives Just Called Palantir the "Launching Pad of AI Use Cases." Here's What That Means.

One of the up-and-coming players in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena is Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). The company was long considered a consultant to the U.S. government and its Western allies given its close ties to the military.However, over the last year Palantir has been emerging as a frontrunner in the AI revolution. This is largely thanks to some initial applause following the release of its fourth major product: the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). AIP's success is helping change the narrative around Palantir, and more Wall Street personalities are beginning to sound the alarm on the company's software chops.Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities recently took to social media to proclaim that Palantir AIP is the "launching pad of AI use cases." His latest research report places a price target of $35 on Palantir stock -- implying 36% upside as of market close on March 11.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel