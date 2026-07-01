Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 17:53:48
Dan Ives Just Gave Elon Musk and SpaceX Some Great News
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and its record-setting IPO have arguably been the biggest story in the stock market this summer. And now that Elon Musk’s mammoth company is finally public, analysts are starting to weigh in on the merits of SpaceX.On Wednesday, Wedbush Securities and analyst Dan Ives initiated coverage on SpaceX stock, assigning an “Outperform” rating and a price target of $190, representing potential upside of 18% from its price at this writing. Considering that SpaceX has been a roller coaster since opening at $150 on June 12, rising as high as $225 before giving back most of those gains, will Ives’ bullish outlook give investors reason to consider SpaceX stock now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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