Dan Ives Just Said Microsoft's "iPhone Moment" Is Here. Here's What That Means.

Chatter surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated the technology sector for over a year now. Big tech is leading the charge in the AI revolution, but one company in particular could be separating from the pack.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a major investor in OpenAI, the home of ChatGPT. The Windows developer has swiftly integrated OpenAI's features across its ecosystem, and one Wall Street analyst is sounding the alarm.Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to proclaim that Microsoft's "iPhone moment" has arrived.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel