NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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02.08.2026 11:07:00
Dan Ives Says Nvidia Demand Is Outpacing Supply "12 to 1." Here's What That Means for the Stock's Next Move.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is only up by 4% year to date, but comments from tech analyst Dan Ives suggest that the sluggish returns won't last for long."Demand to supply today is 12 to 1 for their chips. Physical AI hasn't even started to play out," Ives said on CNBC. The long-established tech bull also believes the AI revolution is only in the third inning. His comments suggest Nvidia can break out of its market underperformance, and there's some evidence pointing in that direction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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