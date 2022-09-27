DAN LETTER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

Gene Reilly assumes new Vice Chairman Role

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis today announced Global Head of Deployment Dan Letter will assume the role of president, and Chief Investment Officer Gene Reilly will become vice chairman of the global real estate firm, effective January 1, 2023. In this role, Letter, who has been with Prologis since 2004, will be responsible for the company's global real estate operations and capital deployment activities. Reilly, who has been with Prologis since 2003, will remain on Prologis' executive committee and serve as a senior advisor to Prologis CEO and co-founder Hamid Moghadam.

"Dan is a proven leader who has been instrumental to our growth. He's played important roles in regional leadership and global capital deployment for many years and will help guide both our operations and investing strategies," said Moghadam. "Gene has played a critical leadership role in almost every aspect of the company's growth and evolution over the past two decades. During this time, we have built the world's leading real estate company and grown our equity market capitalization by 32x. Our shareholders have benefitted from Gene's knowledge and vision over the years and I'm looking forward to his continued guidance and insight in this new role of vice chairman."

This change is a part of Prologis' ongoing leadership succession planning process. Letter and Reilly will both report to Moghadam in the new year.

"I'm very excited to see Dan take on the role of president," said Reilly. "He's excelled in a variety of leadership roles at the company and is more than ready to take on this challenge. Growth has been extraordinary since Dan joined us and the company's best days lie ahead."

As president, Letter will be responsible for Prologis' global capital deployment and operations teams, which cover 19 countries and four continents. Having started with AMB, he has been part of the company's boldest moves that have positioned it as the largest player in the logistics real estate sector. The company's regional presidents, global head of operations and global head of capital deployment will report to Letter.

"Working with Hamid, Gene and all of the leaders at Prologis over these many years has been an incredible education on how to run a highly innovative and entrepreneurial organization at scale," said Letter. "I'm looking forward to continuing our long history of growth by focusing on what matters most – helping our customers grow their businesses."

Letter joined AMB Property Corporation in 2004 and has moved up the ranks in the deployment organization. Prologis today is the world's largest owner, developer and manager of logistics real estate, with more than one billion square feet under operation.

