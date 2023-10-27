|
27.10.2023 17:00:00
Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium
MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium on Oct. 30, 2023. Beginning at noon PDT (3 p.m. EDT), Dana's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes.
Information on accessing both webcasts will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the events.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-to-participate-in-gabelli-funds-47th-annual-auto-symposium-301970277.html
SOURCE Dana Incorporated
