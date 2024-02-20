|
20.02.2024 14:13:09
Dana Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Guides FY24 EPS Well Below Estimates
(RTTNews) - Dana, Inc. (DAN) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to the parent company for the fourth quarter of $39 million or $0.27 per share, sharply narrower than $179 million or $1.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter were $0.08 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales for the quarter decreased to $2.49 billion from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.59 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.35 to $0.85 per share on sales between $10.65 billion and $11.15 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $10.98 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dana Holding Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Dana präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.23
|Ausblick: Dana legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dana Holding Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dana Holding Corp
|11,20
|-4,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.