Danaher Aktie

WKN: 866197 / ISIN: US2358511028

28.01.2026 12:24:29

Danaher Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.197 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $1.086 billion, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $6.838 billion from $6.538 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.197 Bln. vs. $1.086 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $6.838 Bln vs. $6.538 Bln last year.

Rainer M. Blair, CEO of Danaher, said: "We delivered a strong finish to the year with better-than-expected performance across our portfolio. We were particularly encouraged by continued strength in our bioprocessing business, along with improved momentum in Diagnostics and Life Sciences. Looking ahead, we expect the gradual improvement in our end markets we saw through 2025 to continue.”

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects core revenue to increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year.

For the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

Danaher expects annual adjusted income of $8.35 to $8.50 per share, in line with analysts’ forecast of $8.42 per share. The company also projects its annual core revenue to rise in the range of 3% to 6% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2025, Danaher has posted an adjusted profit of $7.80 per share, with sales of $24.568 billion.

DHR was flat at $235.75 in the pre-market trade on the NYSE.

