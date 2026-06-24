Masimo CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 578074 / ISIN: US5747951003
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24.06.2026 19:35:00
Danaher Is Down 22% This Year. Is the Masimo Acquisition the Entry Point Investors Have Been Waiting for?
Danaher (NYSE: DHR) focuses on life sciences, diagnostics, and industrial solutions for healthcare and sells specialized equipment, software, consumables, and reagents used by pharmaceutical companies, scientific research labs, and hospitals.The healthcare company's stock has fallen more than 22% so far this year. That's mostly due to the company's $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, which takes Danaher beyond its core competency in life sciences consumables and into clinical patient monitoring. The new deal raised concerns about a patent dispute with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and led to significant debt.Two reasons to like the stock and one not to:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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