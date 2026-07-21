Danaher Aktie
WKN: 866197 / ISIN: US2358511028
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21.07.2026 12:16:46
Danaher Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance
(RTTNews) - Danaher (DHR) increased its full year adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance to a range of $8.45 to $8.60 from previous guidance of $8.35 to $8.55. The company said its strong second quarter earnings performance and earlier-than-anticipated completion of Masimo acquisition enabled it to increase full year 2026 adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance.
For full year 2026, the company expects non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the 3.0% to 4.0% range year-over-year. For the third quarter, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the 2.0% to 3.0% range year-over-year.
Second Quarter net earnings were $870 million, or $1.23 per diluted common share, up 60% year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share grew 8.0% to $1.94. Revenues increased 5.5% year-over-year to $6.3 billion. Non-GAAP core revenue increased 3.0% year-over-year and non-GAAP core revenue excluding respiratory testing revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Danaher shares are down 8.69 percent to $184.00.
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