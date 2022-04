Danaher Sees Growth In Adj. Base Business Core Revenue In Q2, FY22 - Update

(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while announcing higher first-quarter results on Thursday, said it expects second-quarter adjusted base business core revenue growth will be in the mid-single digit percent range, which includes an approximately 200 to 300 basis point headwind from the COVID-19 related shutdowns in China.

For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect adjusted base business core revenue growth will be in the high-single digit percent range.

Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had a good start to the year with results exceeding our initial expectations. … This performance was broad based with all three of our segments delivering high-single digit or better core revenue growth. We believe our strong execution combined with investments in innovation have driven market share gains in many of our businesses."