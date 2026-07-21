Danaher Aktie
WKN: 866197 / ISIN: US2358511028
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21.07.2026 17:15:30
Danaher Slides 13% Despite Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue And Full-Year Outlook
(RTTNews) - Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares fell $27.13, or 13.49 percent, to $173.98 on Tuesday, despite the life sciences and diagnostics company reporting higher second-quarter earnings and revenue while reaffirming growth expectations for the year.
The stock opened at $168.84 and traded between $165.95 and $178.58 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $160.93 to $242.80. Trading volume reached 10.37 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 4.63 million shares.
Second-quarter net earnings increased to $870 million, or $1.23 per share, from $555 million, or $0.77 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.265 billion from $5.936 billion last year. Danaher expects third-quarter revenue growth of 2 percent to 3 percent, full-year adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.60, and full-year revenue growth of 3 percent to 4 percent.
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