Danawa's Q3 Sales Data Shows at Least One of the Two Assembled Computers Sold in South Korea Has an AMD CPU

Danawa's Sales Data Shows in the third quarter of Assembled PC market in South Korea , the percentage of AMD CPU surpassed Intel with 51%.

third quarter of Assembled PC market , the percentage of AMD CPU surpassed Intel with 51%. It is due to the popularity of AMD Ryzen 3rd generation processors.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop DANAWA(shop.danawa.com), PC-specialized shopping mall of Danawa Co., Ltd., analyzed its sales statistics of the assembled PCs sold in the third quarter in South Korea and found that the proportion of AMD CPUs was 51% of the total. It is the first time that the share of AMD CPU surpasses that of Intel CPU since Shop DANAWA started to collect sales data.

Shop DANAWA explained, "The result may be due to the high popularity of AMD Ryzen 3rd generation processors, released in July. Unlike branded PCs of large companies, the cost-effectiveness is one of the biggest factors in the assembled PC market, and the consumer's response is immediately reflected in the Korean market."

Also, Shop DANAWA stated, "AMD's popularity in the assembled PC market is expected to remain solid for the time being, and the market atmosphere in South Korea may turn around with the release of high-end CPUs such as Intel's i9-9900KS or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X."

Meanwhile, cumulative total sales volume of assembled PC in 2019 through Shop DANAWA reached 174,000 units in the first three quarters. With the increase in sales of PCs with AMD CPUs and strong sales of broadcasting PCs, Shop DANAWA expected that the total sales volume in 2019 will reach 240,000 units.

Shop DANAWA PR Team：partner@danawa.com

* About Shop Danawa (shop.danawa.com)

Shop Danawa is a PC specialty shopping mall operated by Danawa. As a representative of assembled PC service in Korea, it sells gaming PCs, high-end PCs and even various PC parts. It produces various contents related to PC to provide useful information to its members. If you are purchasing an assembled PC in Korea, please check Shop Danawa PC unconditionally.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191029/2622322-1

SOURCE Danawa