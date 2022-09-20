DANCING SEAHORSE LABS INC. BRIDGES THE GAP BETWEEN WEB 3 AND MUSIC

With Token Holders Such As Polo G, Iggy Azalea, G Herbo and More, Dancing Seahorse is Changing the Music Industry Forever by Bringing Fans Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences At Top Concerts Such As Bad Bunny, Post Malone and More Via Web3.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing Seahorse Labs Inc., an innovative new Web3.0 business, announced today the official minting of The Dancing Seahorse NFT. This will provide owners with exclusive utility and global access to a variety of VIP concert activations, festivals, destination events, and other events through Dancing Seahorse's rapidly growing network.

Dancing Seahorse's newest activations are with three of the top entertainment venues in the US; SoFi Stadium, Barclays Center and the Crypto.com Arena. These activations grant early Legendary token holders of the platform exclusive suite access and memorable concert experiences, starting with Bad Bunny on September 30, 2022, Jack Harlow on October 7, 2022 and Post Malone on November 16, 2022.

"For the last 6 months, the whole Web3.0 community has been craving a project that demonstrates how blockchain technology can disrupt the global industries," said Chris Joyce, Creative Director at Dancing Seahorse, "Combining the most amazing IRL experiences for years to come with the highest quality handcrafted 3D art, Dancing Seahorse is the one and I could not be more excited for this project."

The Dancing Seahorse platform will be comprised of an exclusive community of artists, brands and high-net-worth individuals. Holders will also have access to the physical Dancing Seahorse Club, a newly renovated music venue located in the heart of Hollywood, that has featured performances from artists such as Rick Ross, Tory Lanez, Polo G, NLE Choppa and more.

444 Legendary tokens are officially available for purchase today, with top music artists such as Polo G, Iggy Azalea, G Herbo and more as the latest holders of the legendary Dancing Seahorse NFT. Every Legendary Seahorse is an entirely unique, 3D 4K render containing over 800 hand-crafted traits, rarity scores and hidden surprises. The IP is future-proofed to grow into one of the biggest brands in the crypto space.

The team behind the company has worked with some of the most prominent music artists over the last 15 years, from multi-platinum selling superstars to the biggest upcoming artists on the global music scene, providing Dancing Seahorse with a unique entry point into the music industry to make the platform a tangible reality, and bridge the gap between music and Web 3.

Dancing Seahorse Labs is in the process of developing a custom NFT marketplace and a distinct crypto token, RokCoin, to support the ecosystem and innovate the relationship between music and commerce. The Dancing Seahorse marketplace will become the destination for artists and their fans, whereby holders can use RokCoin for sales and purchases on the Marketplace, IRL merchandise, tickets and consumables from major artists and record labels.

Legendary NFT holders will have access to the following:

Access to 8% of sale proceeds of the NFT Marketplace

Access to Dancing Seahorse concerts and events

Access to Dancing Seahorse activations at music festivals

Destination concerts and event

Access to live stream concerts in Los Angeles

Access to Artist Backstage, Green Room, Meet & Greet opportunities with select artist

Exclusive Dancing Seahorse merchandise

For more information, please visit https://dancingseahorse.com/

About Dancing Seahorse Labs Marketplace

Dancing Seahorse offers benefits and rewards that span music, live events, and real life experiences. The Dancing Seahorse marketplace will become the destination for all music-based NFTs. Dancing Seahorse NFTs give people physical access to the VIP club on LA's famous Hollywood Boulevard. And, over the next twelve months, Dancing Seahorse Labs will be activating at the most exciting music events worldwide.

