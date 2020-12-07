Danhai LRT Blue Coast Line Launched on 11/15 with Offer of Free Rides

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The commissioning ceremony for Phase 1 of the Danhai Light Rail Transit (Danhai LRT) Blue Coast Line, which connects well-known attractions in Tamsui, was held on the morning of November 15 at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station. The event was attended by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, local councilors, and top officials from relevant organizations. The section was officially opened to the public at 2:00 PM on November 15, and for the first month electronic ticket holders that travel through the three newly added stations (Taipei University of Marine Technology [TUMT], Shalun, and Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf) will have their fares waived for that zone. This was the first "Light Rail with views of the Taiwan Strait" and the first railway transportation project in Taiwan to introduce Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) throughout its entire development. The introduction of IV&V from the beginning of the construction planning process provided better assurance on the safety and functional compliance of the railway. As such, it represents an important milestone for future railway projects in Taiwan.

The Danhai LRT was the first project in Taiwan to retain an IV&V service in accordance with the "Rules of MRT Final Inspection & Testing for Revenue Service." IV&V was carried out by TÜV Rheinland from the early planning stages during basic design and detailed design all the way through to fabrication, construction, installation, testing, test runs, and formal commissioning. This ensured that the functionality, safety, and quality of the Danhai LRT were all in compliance with government regulations and international standards. An operational safety audit certificate for Phase 1 of the Danhai LRT was then issued by TÜV Rheinland. Phase 1 of the Danhai LRT included the Green Mountain Line and Phase 1 of the Blue Coast Line. Construction commenced in November 2014, and the Green Mountain Line entered service in December 2018. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications completed its final inspection of Blue Coast Line Phase 1 in October 2020, approved the operating permit in early November, and the section was formally commissioned on November 15.

"Light rail transit is like a moving castle for progressive cities," said Minister Lin Chia-lung during his speech. Phase 1 of the Danhai LRT Blue Coast Line connects with Binhai Shalun Station on the Green Mountain Line. Once the full Blue Coast Line is put into service, the Danhai LRT will have two routes. One will run from Hongshulin Station to Kanding Station, and the other from Hongshulin Station to Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Station. The new light rail section is expected to boost the number of tourists along its entire length. All three of the newly added stations are provided with bus and YouBike facilities to provide convenient access to surrounding sights. Beyond its transportation function, the Blue Coast Line also offers scenic views of Tamsui and historical buildings, along with arts, culture, and gourmet food attractions. These are all well worth visiting. The museum integrated into the light rail stations is another distinctive feature. The Battle of Huwei during the Sino-French War was chosen as the theme, with the facilities at the three stations representing the starting, middle, or end phase. Paintings, pillars, and art installations have been used to incorporate historical motifs into everyday settings to highlight the local cultural inheritance. The Blue Coast Bridge is of particular historical and tourist interest, as it was built to preserve the traces of the historic battlefield.

Rover Jan, General Manager, Rail, of TÜV Rheinland, says that the Danhai LRT was designed as a low-capacity system so some operational changes were required compared to medium- and high-capacity systems. In regard to energy efficiency, for example, the passenger doors do not automatically open upon arrival as on regular MRT lines. Passengers must push the button over the doors to make them open. There are no ticket barriers either, so passengers must swipe with their electronic ticket, credit card, or mobile device when entering or exiting the stations, or purchase a ticket before embarkation. Ticket inspectors are stationed by the operator within the paid areas to conduct random checks. Passengers without a valid ticket will not only be charged the required fare, but also a fine equal to 50 times their fare.

Take a ride on the Danhai LRT to take in the beauty of Tamsui. A relaxing stroll or cycle ride are both great ways to explore the area surrounding the Blue Coast Line. Members of the public are invited to use the fare-free month to take a walk through history or along the shoreline. There's a different side to Tamsui waiting for people to discover.

