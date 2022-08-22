Daniel Danker Joins Andela Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela , the global marketplace for remote technical talent, announced today the appointment of Daniel Dankerto the board of directors, effective 9th August 2022. The news follows Daniel's recent promotion to Chief Product Officer at Instacart .

An experienced executive with a proven track record of driving product success, Daniel currently oversees product strategy, direction and consumer experience for Instacart. In the last year, he has driven dozens of product launches, including Instacart+, Instacart Platform, Priority Delivery and the Cart Star program. Daniel will support Andela with their product-led strategy as a board member, using his deep product and marketplace experience.

Michael Starkenburg, Andela's Chief Product and Technology Officer, said: "Few people have Daniel's depth of knowledge about scaling a marketplace product. It takes real-world experience to hit the needs of both sides of a market, and I'm excited to learn from Daniel's time at Instacart and Uber as we perfect the dynamics of the Andela Talent Marketplace". Starkenburg, who joined Andela earlier this year, has himself helped many multisided marketplaces navigate hypergrowth, including Zocdoc, GoStudent, Udemy, HackerOne, and many others.

Jeremy Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Andela, said: "Andela is uniquely suited to define the future of work, and I am thrilled to bring both Michael and Daniel's significant product experience to our team. Not only does Daniel offer extensive marketplace insight which will allow us to provide more value to our customers, but deepening our relationship with technology will ensure more rapid and sustainable growth. Our expertise is in helping companies to build remote engineering teams efficiently and it is invaluable to have both Daniel and Michael support us as we accelerate towards the next generation of global workforce."

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote technical talent in emerging markets. Launched in 2014, hundreds of leading companies, including GitHub , Goldman Sachs , and Cloudflare , leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost-effectively. Following the launch of its new platform and rebrand, the company, already known for its focus on high-quality global engineering talent from over 100 countries, uses data-driven technology and algorithms to make smart match recommendations instantly.

Before joining Instacart, Daniel was instrumental in defining the strategy and roadmap for Uber Eats across consumers, delivery people and restaurants. Prior to his role at Uber Eats, he led the Uber Driver product team, focusing on the millions of drivers on their platform. Daniel was previously the Product Director for 'Video at Facebook', launching products such as Facebook Live and Facebook Watch, and was previously Chief Product Officer of Shazam, where he sat on their executive board and led the expansion of their role in music.

Daniel joins ten other board members and advisors, including Jeremy Johnson, Julia Gillard [Chair Board of Directors of the Global Partnership for Education], Laurie Hodrick [Audit Chair, Roku],Lydia Jett [Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers], Alex Finkelstein [General Partner, Spark Capital], Joseph Kim [Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at Citrix], Sheel Tye [Founder and CEO, Amplo], Vivian Wu [Managing Partner, Ventures, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative], Anthony Woolf [Partner, London Growth, Equity Strategy] and Angela Du [Investment Director, SoftBank Investment Advisors].

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Hundreds of leading companies like GitHub , Cloudflare , and ViacomCBS leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost-effectively. A distributed organization spanning six continents, Andela is backed by investors including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.

