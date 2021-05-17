Daniel J. Ragone Jr MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel J. Ragone Jr MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for his professional excellence in the field of medicine and his unwavering dedication to serving the medical community through his private practice.

Dr. Daniel J. Ragone Jr, a distinguished Physiatrist, has been practicing medicine for 34 years and specializing in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He has had an established practice since 1992, where he strives to provide the best comprehensive care. As the owner and p[rimary physiatrist at his practice, Dr. Ragone demonstrates excellent professionalism and a great bedside manner when interacting with patients. He has been named a Top Doctor for his professional excellence in the medical field.



Since 1992, Dr. Ragone is proud to offer services most physiatrists do not. Dr. Ragone brings a valuable set of expertise to his practice, including muscular-skeletal issues, tendon issues, soft tissues, injuries, sports injuries, spine, head injuries, migraines, and pediatrics. He is not interested in temporary fixes such as steroid shots but rather in treating the actual problem. In doing so, Dr. Ragone incorporates the following treatment options: acupuncture for pain, trigger point injections, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections), physical therapy, dry needling the muscle, EMG to identify the actual disk that is causing the pain, Bio Puncture (a plant product homeopathic injection), botox for spasticity and migraines, osteopathic manipulation, and PENs- electric stimulation, naming a few. He is fully equipped to handle complex cases that other physiatrists cannot.



A graduate of St George's University School of Medicine, Dr. Ragone completed his internship at St. Michael's Medical Center, followed by his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is board-certified by the Physical Medicine & Rehab.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Ragone maintains active memberships with the Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the American Academy of Acupuncture, and the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine.



Dr. Ragone dedicates this honorable recognition to his professor at the University of Pennsylvania – Dr. William Erdman.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daniel-j-ragone-jr-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301292677.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who