Daniel Moisand, CFP® Begins Board Chair Role on CFP Board's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced that Daniel Moisand, CFP® has ascended to the role of chair of its Board of Directors.

In this leadership role, Moisand takes the reins of the professional body that certifies more than 95,000 financial planning professionals across the United States. Moisand was elected by his Board of Director peers in 2021 to serve as 2022 Board Chair-elect. On January 1, 2023, he began serving in his new Board chair role.

"It is an honor to lead the CFP Board," said Moisand. "CFP Board is continuously evolving to support the advancement of the financial planning profession, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to achieve CFP Board's strategic priorities as we continue to build awareness of CFP® certification and access to CFP® professionals — all for the benefit of the public."

The financial advice ecosystem widely recognizes CFP® certification as the standard for financial planners. With that in mind, Moisand will guide the organization as it launches its first-ever comprehensive review of CFP Board's competency standards with the formation in 2023 of the Competency Standards Commission. During his term as chair, he will also preside over the beginning of a new initiative that will focus on increasing the number of college-bound students choosing financial planning as a degree major and career path.

"Dan is a longtime advocate for ethical, responsive financial planning, and he's been a strong supporter of our work at CFP Board for over 20 years," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "This year marks the 50th anniversary of CFP® certification, and Dan's leadership will benefit both the financial advice ecosystem and the public as CFP Board looks to the opportunities and challenges in the year ahead."

Nationally recognized as one of the most influential professionals in financial planning, Moisand is a principal and financial advisor at Moisand, Fitzgerald, Tamayo, LLC, with offices in Orlando, Melbourne and Tampa, Florida. He has more than three decades of financial planning and investment experience and is one of America's top financial advisors for retirees and near-retirees.

During his career, he has made considerable contributions to CFP Board's work. From 1999-2001, he served on CFP Board's Board of Practice Standards, helping to draft and promulgate the first Financial Planning Practice Standards for CFP® professionals. In 2008, he served as chair of CFP Board's Disciplinary and Ethics Commission, reviewing and taking appropriate action with respect to alleged violations of the ethical and practice standards for CFP® professionals. And, in 2020, he was elected to his first term to serve on the Board of Directors of CFP Board.

Moisand is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association (FPA) and served as a Trustee of the Foundation for Financial Planning from 2014-2019. On behalf of FPA, he has led delegations of financial planners to Russia, China, India and Australia.

Moisand obtained his Bachelor of Science in finance from Florida State University and earned his CFP® certification in 1994.

