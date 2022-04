Daniel Yergin on Russia, China, and Global Energy Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Daniel Yergin is the vice chairman of S&P Global and the author of "The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations". He's been studying Russia and China's roles in the global energy markets for decades, and shares the implications of Russia becoming an unreliable oil and gas supplier in Europe. In this conversation with Motley Fool senior analyst Ben Ra, Yergin discusses:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading